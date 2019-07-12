PHOTOS: Kurdish farmers aim to boost rice production in Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Seeing an opportunity in their villages, a group of Kurdish farmers in the Kurdistan Region’s town of Darbandikhan have deviated from decades of practices and turned their agricultural lands into rice fields.

The farmers are from Daradoin, Bani Khellan, and Pskan, and decided to take advantage of the water resources in the area as the Kurdistan Region witnessed heavy rainfall over the past year.

Every year in June, some farmers start to plant rice in the Kurdish autonomous region. Local rice production, however, usually remains low and unable to fulfill the market as the demand for rice has risen over the past few years, thanks to its affordability, and is a staple of most Kurdish dishes.

