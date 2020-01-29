Russia's deputy FM meets with top Kurdish officials in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister and President Vladimir Putin's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, arrived in Erbil on Wednesday to meet with multiple senior Kurdistan Region officials.
The dignitaries who Bogdanov and his accompanying delegation met with began with Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), to whom the Russian diplomat praised the historical ties between the Kurdistan Region and his nation. The two spoke about the time that past Kurdish leader and Barzani's father Mustafa Barzani spent in Russia, then the Soviet Union.
The deputy foreign minister also praised the stability and security in the Kurdistan Region and its role in promoting stability in the Middle East and expressed his country’s intention of further developing relations with the Kurdistan Region.
On his side, Barzani voiced his gratitude to President Putin, Russia's foreign minister, and Russian companies for their supportive role in the Kurdistan Region's development. He also relayed his concerns regarding the future of Kurds in Syria, presenting Bogdanov with his recommendations and suggestions to solve various issues in the neighboring country.
The Russian delegation also consisted of Russia's Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov, Consul General in Erbil Oleg Levin, and various other diplomats.
In the next meeting, Bogdanov relayed President Putin's regards to Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, after which both sides focused on the necessity of defusing current US-Iranian tensions to avoid Iraq and the Kurdistan Region from becoming "a field to settle foreign and internal conflicts."
They also covered ongoing protests in Iraq, efforts to select the nation's next prime minister, and joint security cooperation in disputed territories to face the continuing threat of the Islamic State.
In another segment of the meeting, President Barzani and the Russian delegation discussed the situation of the Syrian Kurds and Russia's role in the embattled nation and touched on the Israel-Palestine issue.
Bogdanov then met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, to whom he extended an official invitation to participate in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a leading global platform for members of the business community to meet and discuss the key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.
Both sides also agreed on the importance of supporting initiatives to promote stability and security in both Iraq and Syria, as well as the necessity of further international coordination to fight the threat of terrorism.
Editing by John J. Catherine
Sitemap | Terms and Conditions | About us | Contact Us | Work For Us