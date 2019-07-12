US welcomes new KRG Prime Minister and cabinet

WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) - “We congratulate the prime minister and the Kurdistan Regional Government on their successful government formation,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Thursday, one day after the Kurdistan Parliament approved the new Kurdish government.

“We of course enjoy a close partnership with the prime minister and with the Kurdistan Regional Government,” Ortagus continued, as she responded to a question from Kurdistan 24.

“We work on important issues, including regional security, economic reform, and repairing relations between the KRG and the Government of Iraq,” Ortagus stated, as she listed the most important issues for the US in its dealing with the Kurdish government.

And she concluded, emphasizing the good relations that exist between Washington and Erbil, “We are of course confident that we will remain a close partner on these priorities moving forward.”