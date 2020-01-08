Iran buries Qasim Soleimani moments before wave of missile attacks in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The remains of killed Iranian general Qasim Soleimani were buried in Iran on early Wednesday morning moments before a wave of ballistic missiles struck bases in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region that house US troops.

Senior Iranian officials said the attack was revenge for the US killing of Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

Droves of people attended a ceremony on Tuesday as the body of Soleimani arrived for burial in Kerman, located in southeast Iran.

On Monday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led a prayer for the killed general.

The procession took place at Tehran University, where Khamenei wept as he read a prayer for the deceased Soleimani.

A US drone strike on a convoy near the Baghdad airport killed Soleimani, long-time head of the Quds Force, the paramilitary arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

In retaliation, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at airbases in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region that house US and coalition forces early Wednesday.

The military strikes landed at the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq as well as near a base in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Iran has warned the US that it would target Washington’s neighboring allies Israel and the United Arab Emirates if an attack on Iranian soil occurs, Iranian media reported.