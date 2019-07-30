Top Kurdistan officials discuss Erbil-Baghdad ties, economic growth with Dutch Ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Dutch delegation led by the Netherlands Ambassador to Iraq, Matthijs Wolters, met separately with senior Kurdish leaders on Tuesday to address economic development, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad, among other issues.

In his meeting with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Wolters extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Kurdish leader and the various institutions who have provided aid to displaced persons and refugees.

“The Dutch government is eager to continue its support toward Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” Wolters said, according to a statement published on the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency website.

For his part, President Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region’s desire “to develop its relationship with the Netherlands further, highlighting the current stage of Erbil-Baghdad relations and how the security of all Iraq is in the interest of Kurdistan,” the statement added.