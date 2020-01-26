BCF extends humanitarian assistance to victims of Australia fires

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has sent thousands of liters of bottled water to Australia as part of its international humanitarian assistance program.

The bottled water was sent as part of humanitarian aid to the victims of the wildfire crisis in Australia. The assistance was carried out in coordination with the Kurdistan Region’s representation in Australia.

Haval Syan, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) representative in Australia, said in a statement that providing aid to the people of Australia carries a message that “we, as Kurds, are always prepared to extend our helping hand to the people of the world.”

Due to the spread of wildfires in the state of New South Wales, and the state of Queensland, 5,900 buildings burned down with 2,683 of them being civilian households.

So far, at least 34 individuals have died, and one billion animals lost their lives. Over 10 million hectors of land and forest perished in the fire as well.

The BCF is one of the most active humanitarian NGOs in Kurdistan that often provides a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons and refugees in the region.

The organization was founded in 2005 and strives to honor the great legacy of Malla Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdish Liberation Movement and influencer of the contemporary Kurdish nation.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany