Iraq's Sadr welcomes PM-designate, calls on supporters to cool protests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – After welcoming the designation of a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi as a candidate of “the people,” influential Iraqi politician and cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to aid security forces in efforts to cool anti-government protests.
Iraqi President Barham Salih commissioned former communication minister Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi to form the new government close to two months after Abdul Mahdi turned in his resignation amid a security forces-led deadly crackdown of widespread anti-government demonstrations.
“It will be recorded in the history of Iraq that it is the people who chose their prime minister, not [parliamentary] blocs,” Sadr said in a statement on Saturday, adding that “this is a good step.”
Protesters were quick to take to the streets and reject Allawi’s nomination, whom they perceive to be part of the country’s wealthy and corrupt ruling elite unperturbed by the woes of an electorate living in harsh economic conditions.
Violence, though its severity has fluctuated, has plagued the anti-government protests since they began. The brutal treatment of the mostly peaceful protesters by riot police, elite military units, and Iranian-backed militias in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have led to the deaths of over 600 demonstrators and the wounding of over 20,000 others, according to unofficial estimates.
Protesters have also condemned foreign interference in Iraqi affairs. Since crowds first took to the streets, young Iraqis, both male and female, have played a dominant role in the protests, with many boycotting secondary school or university classes to join the tens of thousands gathering to demand change for a better future.
Sadr has been an unpredictable character, and as demonstrations continued, he switched his position in his support for the movement multiple times, with some protesters considering him a cynical politician who attempted to steer the crowds to his benefit.
Now, with Allawi working to take the mantle of leading the government, Sadr seems to have changed his position again. He called on his so-called Blue Hats – a group of mostly unarmed militant supporters active in different cities in the south – to support efforts to restore order by force and deter further protests.
“I find it necessary that the Blue Hats coordinate with the heroic national security forces, provincial education directorates, and tribes to form committees to bring back official working hours in government schools and others,” Sadr said in a statement on Sunday.
He continued: “They must open the closed roads, so that everyone can enjoy their daily life, and restore the good reputation of the revolution.” Sadr himself has threatened escalation on multiple occasions amid political gridlocks with his political opponents.
“I advise the security forces to prevent everyone from cutting off roads, and the ministry of education should punish those who obstruct regular working hours, be they students, teachers, or others.”
Reports have so far indicated that Blue Hats members had attacked a gathering location for demonstrators in the capital armed with batons. Protesters also posted pictures on social media appearing to show armed militia fighters allied with Sadr, Saraya al-Salam or the Peace Brigades, allegedly attempting to disperse protesters in different cities in the south.
Allawi has one month to form his cabinet, at which point the national parliament would hold a vote to approve him and his picks to lead a new government. He would act as interim prime minister and plan early legislative elections, a popular demand of the protesters, among others.
Allawi would also be burdened with balancing Iraq’s ties with divided interests, internally and internationally.
“We hope from Brother Muhammad Allawi that he will not give in to external and internal pressures, announce his program, and speed up the start of the early elections,” Sadr continued. “If he wants support to strengthen him independently, then I and the people are ready for that.”
