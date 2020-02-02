Iraq's Sadr welcomes PM-designate, calls on supporters to cool protests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) ­– After welcoming the designation of a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi as a candidate of “the people,” influential Iraqi politician and cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to aid security forces in efforts to cool anti-government protests.

Iraqi President Barham Salih commissioned former communication minister Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi to form the new government close to two months after Abdul Mahdi turned in his resignation amid a security forces-led deadly crackdown of widespread anti-government demonstrations.

“It will be recorded in the history of Iraq that it is the people who chose their prime minister, not [parliamentary] blocs,” Sadr said in a statement on Saturday, adding that “this is a good step.”

Protesters were quick to take to the streets and reject Allawi’s nomination, whom they perceive to be part of the country’s wealthy and corrupt ruling elite unperturbed by the woes of an electorate living in harsh economic conditions.

Violence, though its severity has fluctuated, has plagued the anti-government protests since they began. The brutal treatment of the mostly peaceful protesters by riot police, elite military units, and Iranian-backed militias in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have led to the deaths of over 600 demonstrators and the wounding of over 20,000 others, according to unofficial estimates.

Read More: More Iraqi protesters dead as crackdown intensifies, Sadr withdraws support

Protesters have also condemned foreign interference in Iraqi affairs. Since crowds first took to the streets, young Iraqis, both male and female, have played a dominant role in the protests, with many boycotting secondary school or university classes to join the tens of thousands gathering to demand change for a better future.

Sadr has been an unpredictable character, and as demonstrations continued, he switched his position in his support for the movement multiple times, with some protesters considering him a cynical politician who attempted to steer the crowds to his benefit.