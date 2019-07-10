Macron expresses delight with new KRG to President Nechirvan Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – France’s Emmanuel Macron expressed his delight with the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the autonomous region's President Nechirvan Barzani said following a meeting in Paris with his French counterpart on Wednesday.

President Barzani met Macron at the Élysée Palace after an official invitation from the French leader. The trip marked Barzani’s first visit to the European nation since he was elected as president on June 10.

As he was escorted out of the Élysée Palace by Macron, the Kurdish president took a moment to speak with reporters from various Kurdish media, including Kurdistan 24’s Barzan Hassan who handed President Barzani a bouquet of roses which he accepted with a smile.

During the meeting, the French leader “expressed his delight with the formation of the new KRG cabinet and wished the new government success,” Barzani told Kurdistan 24.

“Macron also said that he would visit the Kurdistan Region,” he added.