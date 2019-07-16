Kurdistan PM meets with senior Iraqi officials during trip to Baghdad

According to the statement, Barzani underlined the Kurdistan Region’s “sincere intentions to work to clear all problems in the spirit of brotherhood and national belonging.”

Prime Minister Barzani spoke to reporters following his meeting with Halbousi and highlighted that all the sessions on Tuesday with senior Iraqi officials were positive.

“All our meetings today were based on mutual understanding of the issues at hand between Erbil and Baghdad,” the prime minister said. “We addressed our differences, and hope technical efforts will be initiated soon to address them.”

Halbousi, meanwhile, told reporters the meetings were good and that he is confident in PM Barzani’s ability to lead the autonomous Kurdish government.

This was the new KRG cabinet’s first visit to Baghdad since its formation on June 10.