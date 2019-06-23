KRG-US Rep. confident new Kurdistan Region leadership will promote international relations

OTTAWA (Kurdistan 24) – Under new leadership, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will continue to promote positive relations with international allies and partners, according to Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the KRG Representative to the United States.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24 in the Canadian capital of Ottawa last week, Abdul Rahman underlined her confidence in the leadership of both Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani to push forward diplomatic ties with allies abroad.

Over the past month, the KRG elected Nechirvan as its new president and Masrour as prime minister-designate to form the government’s new cabinet.

“President Nechirvan Barzani has always looked outward in terms of our diplomatic relations, and my understanding is that Kurdistan’s top diplomat, if you like, under our system is, in fact, the president of the region,” Abdul Rahman told Kurdistan 24.

“I’m confident that President Nechirvan Barzani will continue to foster great relations with our allies and partners.”

On Masrour’s election as PM-designate, Abdul Rahman noted that he “has always put a great store on [the Kurdistan Region’s] relations with our partners overseas” and he considers such relationships and partnerships “as critical to Kurdistan’s future and our stability.”

“It’s an exciting time for [the] Kurdistan Region, and I hope we will very soon see visits to America and Canada by our leaders,” she stated.