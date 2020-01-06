WATCH: Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei sobs during funeral prayer for Qasim Soleimani

A US drone strike last week on a convoy near the Baghdad airport killed Soleimani, long-time head of the Quds Force, the paramilitary arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of the Iranian-backed Shia militia, Kata’ib Hizbollah, which was responsible for killing a US contractor on Dec. 27 in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base near Kirkuk.

Iran has vowed to respond to the attack and declared on Sunday that it would no longer abide by a 2015 nuclear accord it signed with world powers.

Elsewhere, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said it would convene in Brussels on Monday to discuss ongoing developments in the Middle East, including the escalation of US-Iran tensions.