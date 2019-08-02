UN, Iraq Planning Ministry sign MoU on country’s “Reconstruction and Recovery Trust Fund”

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — The Ministry of Planning and the United Nations on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Iraq Reconstruction and Recovery Trust Fund, in support of the government’s recovery and development framework.

The agreement was inked by Iraqi Minister of Planning, Nouri Sabah al-Dulaimi, on behalf of the federal government of Iraq, and Marta Ruedas, the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq and Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator, on behalf of the United Nations.

The MoU falls within Iraq’s framework of cooperation with the UN, and is in line with the government’s commitments under the provisions of the Kuwait Reconstruction Conference of 2018.

“This Fund is a way to channel the commitments from the Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq. We are pleased to continue supporting the Ministry of Planning and the Government of Iraq in the implementation of this agenda as well as the longer-term Sustainable Development Goals,” Ruedas said, according to the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) statement.

The Trust Fund is in support of Iraq’s Recovery and Development Framework, as defined in the Recovery and Resilience Programme and for the required policy and programme support to the government’s achievement of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets and its Vision 2030.

The fight against the Islamic State since 2014 has left Iraq under rubble.

Although Iraq announced the military defeat of the Islamic State in late 2017, the group’s remnants continue to carry out insurgency attacks, ambushes, and kidnappings in the country.

With regards to the umanitarian situation, around 1.5 million people remain displaced in Iraq due to insecurity, destroyed homes, and lack of public services in liberated areas.

