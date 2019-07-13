Kurdish leader calls on the West to stop Iran's attacks on opposition groups

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – While marking the 30th anniversary of the assassination of one of its leaders on Friday, the Iranian opposition group known as the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP-Iran) called on the international community to protect Kurds from attacks by Tehran.

“As Ghassemlou used to say, the Kurdish problem in Iran has no military solution. It is still the message that the Iranians do not want to hear,” said Asso Hassan Zadeh, Deputy Secretary General and Spokesperson of the KDP-Iran in a statement.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Ghassemlou was assassinated in Vienna on July 13, 1989, by those suspected to be Iranian agents.

US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of State Brian Hook said last year while serving as the State Department’s director of policy planning, that “Iranian operatives, using diplomatic cover,” killed the Kurdish leader and two others.

According to Zadeh, three decades after the murder of Ghassemlou, nothing has really changed for the Kurds in Iran.

“Iranian Kurdistan [Rojhilat] is still under siege and Iranian Kurds are still victims of repression and discrimination,” he said. “During all these years, we have always preferred the political and peaceful means of struggle. But the Islamic Republic has given no other answer to our legitimate demands than that of negation and terror.”

“In these circumstances, we expect the international community, including the United States and Europe, to give a clear warning to the Islamic Republic to refrain from repeating the crime it committed on September 8, 2018,” he added.