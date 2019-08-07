Two IRGC troops killed as Iran, Turkey sign deal on border security

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Iranian troops were killed and another injured in late-night clashes on Tuesday with fighters reported to be from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) armed group northwest of the country near the Turkish border.

Hassan Abbasi, the governor of Maku county in Iran's West Azerbaijan province, told pro-government outlet ISNA that two “defenders of the country” were killed “while performing their duty in the impassable border areas of Maku.” He added that another person was injured, though he did not further clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Hengaw, a website which tracks human rights violations in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat), reported that the casualties came during an armed exchange between PKK fighters and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members in the region. The organization usually reports such clashes as they occur, citing sources to back up their claims.

The skirmish occurred just hours after local military and administrative officials from both sides of the Turkish–Iranian border met in Maku. They stressed “enhancing security in the border regions,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency's Arabic section reported on Tuesday.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Maku County military commander Shirzad Hajji–Zadeh and the governor of Turkey’s Kurdish-majority city of Van (Wan), Mohammed Amin Bilmer.