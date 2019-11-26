Coalition remains militarily committed to SDF, Peshmerga forces: Spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Coalition remains committed to its partnership with the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Col. Myles Caggins, Spokesperson for the US-led Coalition, formally known as Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), told Kurdistan 24 in an exclusive interview last week.

According to Col. Caggins, the United States’ partnership with the Peshmerga existed long before the fight against the so-called Islamic State began in 2014.

“The Peshmerga, together with the US forces within the Coalition, have been fighting terrorist groups in the past as well,” Caggins said.

A Kurdistan 24 team was recently granted exclusive access by the US-led Coalition to witness the ongoing US support for the SDF in eastern Syria.

“Kurdistan 24 had the opportunity to accompany the Coalition in a visit to two SDF bases in Deir al-Zor and Hasakah,” the spokesperson reminded, and saw “the relations [between the Coalition and the SDF], and the training that the US Special Forces are delivering to the SDF’s Kurdish and Arab forces.”

After US President Donald Trump ordered US troops to withdraw from northern Syria in early October and Turkey launched an attack on SDF forces along its southern border, it seemed the relations between the US and the SDF would be severely damaged, and the SDF would lean toward Damascus and Moscow.

Indeed, Russia brokered an agreement in late October with the Kurdish-led SDF to have the Syrian government take over positions on the border with Turkey.

However, in late October, Trump reversed his decision and announced that the US would leave forces in eastern Syria, and continue to work with the SDF.

“Our commitment to the fight against ISIS has never been impacted, and our partnership with the SDF continues to be in place,” Caggins explained to Kurdistan 24.

“Our activities [in northeast Syria] were slower for a little while, but Coalition members have resumed operations with the SDF, which is decisive in their mission.

Moreover, in a sign of continued support for the Peshmerga and SDF forces, the Coalition and its spokesperson began to use the Kurdish language for the first time in statements on social media and elsewhere.