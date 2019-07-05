UK says security law does not ban humanitarian travel to northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK’s international development secretary told lawmakers on Wednesday that a law intended to limit British citizens from traveling to Syria to join the Islamic State will not affect humanitarian workers going to northeast Syria.

“The reason why the Home Office has been considering introducing this legislation is that we are looking at ways to try to prevent people going out to such areas for terrorist activities,” Rory Stewart said in response to a question from Labour MP Lloyd Russel-Moyle.

Recent legislation bans British citizens traveling to areas including northwest Syria controlled by jihadist groups, but also those led by the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Under the controversial Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019, British nationals could face up to 10 years in jail for such travel.

“It is not primarily intended to prevent humanitarian assistance going out,” the UK secretary said, in wording that did not rule out the notion of some initial intention to limit travel for aid groups.

“One of the legal issues that the Home Office has faced is that, despite having clearly advised that British citizens should not be traveling to such areas in order to prevent them from joining Daesh [Islamic State], we did not have the legal framework in place to make that happen.”