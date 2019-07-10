UPDATED: Kurdistan Parliament confirms Masrour Barzani as new PM of KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament on Wednesday confirmed Masrour Barzani as the new Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region along with his government cabinet by a majority vote.

Barzani received 88 favorable votes from 106 lawmakers in attendance, and his deputy, Qubad Talabani, received 73.

The new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet, comprised of 21 ministers, was also approved by majority vote. The post of the Minister of Natural Resources remains vacant for now as the candidate has yet to be chosen by the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Barzani, the former Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), formed his new cabinet within the legal timeframe of 30 days after he was instructed to do so by President Nechirvan Barzani on June 12.

The formation of the new government comes months after the parliamentary elections was held in the Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30.

The number of female ministers has gone up by two new members in the new KRG cabinet, from one in the previous government.