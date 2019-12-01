Erbil to lead, support anti-corruption efforts: Mayor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Mayor of Erbil announced on Sunday the start of an anti-corruption campaign, underlining that the Kurdistan Region capital would lead the fight against all forms of corruption and aid the board of integrity with the process.

“Erbil has been selected to hold a series of anti-corruption activities on International Anti-Corruption Day,” Erbil Mayor Firsat Sofy told reporters during a press conference.

He added that the campaign would take place for over a week and confirmed his support for the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Commission of Integrity.

“We will put all our efforts together at a governorate level to support reform and fight corruption at an institutional level, thus protecting the general public’s wealth,” Sofy added.

The mayor also mentioned that one of the most significant problems facing local institutions is corruption. Sofy said that “strength and courage” are required to combat corruption, stating that “any delay in confronting it would only make it more difficult.”

He explained that the KRG’s ninth cabinet has placed anti-corruption at the top of its agenda, and will be firm and severe in dealing with it.

“Erbil will take the lead in implementing the KRG cabinet’s agenda, whether it is transparency, abiding by the law, or following the principles of the Commission of Integrity and court of laws,” Sofy explained.

Anti-corruption efforts remain one of the primary calls from citizens in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Over the past few years, senior Kurdish leaders have repeatedly stressed that combating corruption is no less important than the fight against the so-called Islamic State.

