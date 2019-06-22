Kurdish journalist in Koya harassed by security forces, followed: Media watchdog

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An international media rights group released a new report that claims a Kurdish journalist was harassed by security forces affiliated to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in the Kurdistan Region’s town of Koya in early June.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the forces attempted on June 4 to arrest Barzan Ali Hama, a freelance journalist who also contributes to Kurdistan 24.

Guards at a PUK checkpoint in the city stopped Hama and searched search his bags for nearly 20 minutes, only releasing him after an unmarked vehicle with tinted windows arrived at the checkpoint, he told CPJ.

“As soon as they let me go, the SUV began driving in front of me very slowly. When we slowed down, the car ahead of us slowed down. When we sped up, they sped up as well,” Hama said.

“It felt that we couldn't get away from it. I was really afraid. We ended up taking refuge at the KDP headquarters in Koya.”