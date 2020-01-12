Two civilians injured in Turkish drone attack in northern Syria: report

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two civilians were reportedly injured in a drone strike near the village of Dogira west of Tirbespiye (Al-Qahtaniyah) on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Internal Security Forces (Asayish), a drone targeted an old Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) position near the village of Dogira.

“Turkish occupation army is renewing its attacks on areas in Northeastern Syria,” the Asayish said in a statement. “The position was previously run by the Syrian Democratic Forces before they withdrew from the border.”

“The attack injured a number of civilians who were living in the area. The injured were transferred to hospital for medical treatment.”

Ankara launched an offensive in northern Syria on Oct. 9, 2019, leading to mass displacements and deaths to civilians.

A ceasefire deal was first reached between the US and Turkey on Oct. 17 and then another between Russia and Turkey on Oct. 22 that stopped Turkish expansion attempts.

Despite this, Turkey continues drone strikes and shelling on SDF positions.

On Jan. 9, two civilians and one security force member were injured in a drone strike on a security checkpoint in the northern Syrian town of Ain al-Issa.

