Over 19,000 refugees arrived in Kurdistan since Turkey’s Syria operation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The number of Syrian refugees who have entered the autonomous Kurdistan Region since Turkey’s military incursion in northern Syria has reached over 19,000, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) said on Saturday.

In a post on its official Twitter page, the JCC reported that 25 new refugees arrived in the Kurdistan Region through the Sehela border crossing with Syria, taking the total number of arrivals to 19,018.

The number is in addition to the 226,000 Syrian refugees who were already living in Kurdistan.