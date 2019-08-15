VIDEO: Rotting animal remains litter streets of Kirkuk after Eid holiday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – People in the disputed province of Kirkuk and cities across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq have been complaining about the dumping of animal remains and waste near residential areas and in the streets after Eid al-Adha.
Muslims all around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha this week. As part of the holiday, a feast is organized where people sacrifice animals, namely goats and cows, and distribute the meat among the poor and less fortunate.
However, concerns are rising among residents regarding the improper disposal of animal remains, as strong, foul odors are being reported in neighborhoods where waste litters the streets.
“The bad smell covers the neighborhoods. They ruined people’s Eid. Animal remains and blood are all over the place,” Tariq Mohammed, a local resident of Shoraw neighborhood in Kirkuk, complained to Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.
“I personally don’t see animal sacrifice as a charity in this case, especially if you distribute the meat but pollute other people’s environment with this smell. In my opinion, it voids the sacrifice.”
Thousands of animals are sacrificed during the religious tradition across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.
“I hope people start considering their impact on their surroundings when carrying out this religious tradition,” argued Samir Jalal, another resident of the neighborhood.
Jalal called on people to dispose of animal waste in a designated area to maintain the streets clear and avoid affecting nearby neighborhoods with the smell of rotting meat.
Local authorities noted they have advised people to dispose of their waste in a designated area far from urban centers, by which, they have affirmed, people often fail to abide.
Leftover animal parts are often sold at a low price during the holiday but do not always get sold.
Environmental pollution and littering during the Eid holiday have been a complaint shared across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.
Editing by Nadia Riva
(Additional reporting by Hemin Dalo)
