VIDEO: Rotting animal remains litter streets of Kirkuk after Eid holiday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – People in the disputed province of Kirkuk and cities across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq have been complaining about the dumping of animal remains and waste near residential areas and in the streets after Eid al-Adha.

Muslims all around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha this week. As part of the holiday, a feast is organized where people sacrifice animals, namely goats and cows, and distribute the meat among the poor and less fortunate.

However, concerns are rising among residents regarding the improper disposal of animal remains, as strong, foul odors are being reported in neighborhoods where waste litters the streets.

“The bad smell covers the neighborhoods. They ruined people’s Eid. Animal remains and blood are all over the place,” Tariq Mohammed, a local resident of Shoraw neighborhood in Kirkuk, complained to Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.