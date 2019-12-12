Erbil traffic police install new system to log speeding, running red lights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil’s General Traffic Directorate began to install a new system for monitoring moving vehicle violations, including speeding and running red lights, at one of the city's busy intersections.

A directorate spokesman, Fadhel Hajee, wrote on a social account that the new system of surveillance cameras can capture proof of up to three traffic violations at the same time.

He added that the system was installed at the traffic light on 40 Meter Road in front of Saad Abdullah Conference Hall.

He continued, “This system will have a significant impact on reducing the rate of speeding at traffic stops as they turn red,” and affirmed that traffic authorities would install it in other parts of Erbil if this test prototype proves successful.

Another directorate spokesperson, Assad Karim, has previously told Kurdistan 24 that in the first five months of 2019, the directorate had recorded 700,000 traffic violations. At the same time frame, there had been a total of 1,750 vehicular accidents in total.

Last year, about 600 people were killed in car accidents across the Kurdistan Region, according to traffic police statistics. In the first five months of 2019 alone, there were 185 deaths and 2,150 injuries.

Karim also stated, “Part of the cause is the deteriorating state of roads, especially the roads connecting the governorates” in the Kurdistan Region of Erbil, Duhok, Sulaimani, and Halabja.

“Another major cause is the lack of awareness among drivers and the disregard of traffic rules and laws, both a major factor behind the increased number of violations and car accidents in recent years,” he added.

