After attack on Peshmerga, Kurdistan Region President warns ‘stubborn’ ISIS not over

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – After the latest attack on Peshmerga forces, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani warned that the so-called Islamic State remains a threat in the region.

“We reiterate that ISIS continues to pose a threat to peace and security in Kurdistan, Iraq, the region, and the world,” President Barzani said in a statement his office released.

His comments come after three Kurdish Peshmerga forces were killed, repelling an Islamic State attack late Wednesday night in Iraq's disputed province of Diyala.

The onslaught began with mortar shells being fired at Peshmerga forces and developed into a ground assault on Kulajo, located in the Garmiyan administrative district, which Peshmerga forces protect.

The attack on Peshmerga “proves the fact that ISIS is not over and remains a threat to security and stability, and that the war to eliminate the enemy of humanity is ongoing,” President Barzani stated.

The Kurdish leader called on relevant authorities “to intensify efforts” and resolve “the crisis in Iraq to restore stability.”

He also extended his condolences to the families of “the immortal martyrs who lost their lives repelling the ISIS attack,” and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Despite Iraq having declared a military defeat against the terror group in late 2017, the Islamic State continues to pose a threat in the region.

Officials in the Kurdistan Region have often called on the relevant authorities to address the root causes that led to the rise of the Islamic State, warning that the group’s ideology remains a risk.