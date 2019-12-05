Multiple stabbings after Iran-backed militia supporters join Baghdad protest

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Just after supporters of Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Force (PMF) militias briefly joined ongoing protests on Thursday in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, demonstrators say that 15 people among the crowds were stabbed.

It was not clear whether the stabbings were done by the militia supporters or others. The Associated Press quoted one protester as saying they "might have been perpetrated by the parties [aligned with the PMF] or someone who wants to ignite problems with the parties."

While the supporters were in the square, they voiced support for top Shia cleric Ali al-Sistani and waved flags of the PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi, as they are known in Arabic.

"Death to America," read one of the signs, with another banner reading "Death to Israel." These are common anti-West slogans used by Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.

The pro-PMF march reportedly came after calls by one of the most prominent PMF militias known as Kata'ib Hezbollah, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization.

One media source said that some demonstrators also raised signs expressing "support for peace" and preventing "sabotage," a word often used by Iraqi officials who claim that foreign-backed infiltrators among the crowds intentionally derail protests with violence. Iraqi media close to Iran again alleged "saboteurs" were among demonstrators.

The Al-Atijah satellite channel, a Kata'ib Hezbollah-affiliated organization, broadcasted scenes from the demonstration.

Other media sources have warned that pro-Sistani demonstrations could turn into counter-protests and result in "clashes" at Tahrir Square, which has been the site of anti-government demonstrations for over two months.

Another pro-PMF rally is scheduled for Friday.

Although slightly limited in scope since they began in October, the Baghdad protests, which quickly spread to other major cities in southern and central Iraqi provinces, have been ongoing despite the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi. Last week, he said he had decided to step down after calls for change in leadership by Sistani, as casualties from demonstrations rose to over 400 deaths and close to 17,000 wounded.

Iraqi forces have denied being behind a large part of the deaths of demonstrators, while PMF militias reportedly deployed snipers to shoot protesters, killing dozens at least, according to initial estimations in November.

Protesters have been calling for the expulsion of the political elite from power after years of rampant corruption, severe unemployment rates, and chronically poor public services.

Editing by John J. Catherine