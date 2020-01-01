Iraqi forces arrest 2 ISIS ‘operatives’ in Mosul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi security forces detained two members of the Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday.

According to an Interior Ministry statement, one of the so-called Islamic State members was working in the terror group’s “Al-Hisbah (Accountability)” office during the group’s control of Mosul.

The other suspect was in charge of booby-trapping vehicles in the city of Mosul, the statement added.

The Interior Ministry did not reveal either person’s identity, but indicated they were arrested “in the areas and neighborhoods of Al-Zahra and Al-Nahda on the west side of the city of Mosul.”