Iraqi forces arrest 2 ISIS ‘operatives’ in Mosul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi security forces detained two members of the Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday.
According to an Interior Ministry statement, one of the so-called Islamic State members was working in the terror group’s “Al-Hisbah (Accountability)” office during the group’s control of Mosul.
The other suspect was in charge of booby-trapping vehicles in the city of Mosul, the statement added.
The Interior Ministry did not reveal either person’s identity, but indicated they were arrested “in the areas and neighborhoods of Al-Zahra and Al-Nahda on the west side of the city of Mosul.”
Last week, Iraqi security forces announced the arrest of an alleged Islamic State financier during an operation in the western Anbar governorate.
A few days later, on Dec. 25, Iraq’s military announced it had dismantled an Islamic State sleeper cell in Anbar, arresting 14 suspects.
Although Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in December 2017, the extremist group continues to launch regular attacks, including bombings, kidnappings, and ambushes against both Iraqi security forces, Kurdish forces, and civilians in areas liberated from its control as well as in major cities it never took over, such as Baghdad and Kirkuk.
Recent unrest in Iraq in the form of widespread protests have slowed anti-Islamic State operations in the past few months.
The terrorist group appears to have taken advantage of the situation and has carried out attacks with increasing regularity.
