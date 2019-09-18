PM Barzani discusses latest Erbil-Baghdad developments with US ambassador

In his meeting with the Prime Minister, the US ambassadoraffirmed America’s support for the recent initiatives between the KRG and Iraq’s federal government to bolster ties between the two.

Tueller highlighted Barzani’s efforts in promoting that goal, saying, “We noticed a sense of progress in the process of dialogue,” with regardto resolving unsettled disputes between the two governments.

The Prime Minister detailed to the ambassador the continuing discussions which Erbil is having with Baghdad. The KRG has presented a number of solutions to disputes on the basis of Iraq’s 2005 constitution—drawn up and approved following the US-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein’s Baathist regime two years before.

“It is vital to use the constitution as a base for solving disagreements,” Barzani affirmed.

“I briefed [Amb. Tueller] on the negotiations with Baghdad on oil/gas, security and budget, and welcomed U.S. support for the process,” Barzani tweeted.