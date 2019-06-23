Masrour Barzani calls on UK parliamentary group to boost business in Kurdistan, Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister-designate of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani on Sunday called on a parliamentary group from the UK to encourage companies to invest in the autonomous Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Barzani’s comment came during a meeting in Erbil with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Kurdistan Region, which states its mission as promoting "friendship and understanding between the peoples of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq and the UK and to encourage the development of democratic institutions in the Kurdistan Region as part of the democratic and federal process in the rest of Iraq."

The UK governmental delegation, led by MP Jack Lopresti, discussed challenges and recent developments in the region with Barzani.

“In the meeting, Barzani encouraged the group to help mobilize UK business and investment interest in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. He also outlined his cabinet’s priorities, including efforts to diversify and expand the economy,” read a statement released by Barzani's office.