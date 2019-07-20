Kurdish woman wins gold at powerlifting competition in Iran, raises Kurdistan flag

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A female bodybuilder from the Kurdistan Region was awarded a gold medal on Friday at a powerlifting competition in Iran.

Dilkhosh Abdullah, from the city of Rania in the Kurdistan Region, finished first ahead of other competitors to win the gold medal at the Powerlifting Iran Women event. The Kurdish athlete took part in activities like deadlifts and bench press.

Following her victory, she raised the Kurdistan flag high as she took her spot atop the podium to collect her medal.