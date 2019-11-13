Red Cross to open new rehabilitation center in Erbil

“I thank you for being a being a significant friend to our organization since 2003, and for your ongoing help to the Red Cross,” said Carbonnier.

“Vice President Carbonnier also confirmed that, in cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government, the organization was building a new rehabilitation Centre for people with special needs, bringing unprecedented support to the citizens of Erbil.”

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the ICRC for their humanitarian work and various efforts in Kurdistan Region and the globe, and “reaffirmed his government’s support for the organization continuing a relationship.”

(ICRC) has been a significant actor in the field of humanitarian aid, providing medical help and lifesaving assistance to the IDPs and refugees escaping ISIS and the Syrian conflict, both in Iraq and Syria.

