Turkey arrests 4 for alleged ISIS ties, security sources say

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Police in Turkey on Wednesday arrested four people with alleged ties to the so-called Islamic State, security sources stated.

The suspects were detained “in simultaneous operations” for their reported terror activities on behalf of the Islamic State, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The criminals were arrested in the eastern Malatya province.

On Monday, authorities in Turkey said they had apprehended 31 foreign suspects with alleged ties to the Islamic State in central and eastern parts of the country.

Among those arrested were nine Iraqi nationals in central Kayseri province for “their terror activities in Iraq and Syria,” Anadolu Agency said.

Police also seized weapons, ammunition, digital materials, and other documents during the sweeps.

Last week, Turkish police arrested three other people with alleged ties to the Islamic State who were reportedly trying to cross into the country’s eastern border, security sources said.

A week prior, authorities in Turkey arrested 13 individuals suspected to be members of the Islamic State who were allegedly planning a New Year’s attack.

Meanwhile, Ankara has repatriated over 110 foreign fighters in its custody, especially those with membership in the Islamic State.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has warned that Ankara would return foreign Islamic State detainees to their native countries, even if their citizenship had been revoked.