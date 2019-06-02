Erbil security arrest 3 suspects who kidnapped Indian national for $100K ransom

In a published confession, lead suspect Rebaz Qadir Salih, 31, said the two others involved in the kidnapping were his brother Abdul, 39, and brother-in-law Ajeen Mustafa, whose age was undisclosed. A fourth suspect, another Salih brother, Nabaz, 34, was charged for accessory for his indirect role in the crime.

In the video the Erbil security released, a confident Rebaz is heard on an Asayish recording boasting that security forces would never uncover his location or the whereabouts of the kidnapped Indian national, threatening to kill the man if the ransom is not paid.

“I will not calm down!” the 31-year-old is heard telling the kidnapped man’s brother on the other line. “You have until 2:30 p.m. to bring me the money or I will kill him!”

“You better not tell anybody either, because if one single person finds out, then I will kill him! Do you understand?!”

Rebaz later released a video which shows him pointing a gun to Ghafor’s head while he continues to threaten that he will kill him if the ransom is not paid.