PM-designate Masrour Barzani meets with outgoing US General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister-designate of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, held a meeting on Tuesday with the Commanding General for Special Forces of the US-led coalition.

Barzani met with outgoing Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve Commanding General, along with his successor, General Eric Hill.

In the meeting, they “exchanged in-depth ideas on the political and security challenges in Iraq, Syria, and the wider Middle East,” a statement on the KRSC website affirmed.

Barzani and Roberson both discussed the Islamic State’s physical presence in Iraq and Syria, which they describe as “present and with the capacity to reorganize.”

The General’s visit was a significant one as he retires from the role. General Eric Hill will be stepping in as his replacement.

The former Kurdistan Region Security Council Chancellor also stated that the region’s support and cooperation with the US-led coalition would continue under General Hill, with the “security and intelligence services readily available.”

Barzani extended his gratitude and appreciation for Roberson’s role in the campaign against the Islamic State and his support to the Kurdistan Region.

The senior Kurdish leader last met with Roberson in April, when the two reviewed the coalition’s progress in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

