Iraqi military says rocket attack struck military base in Baghdad, wounding 6 soldiers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A rocket attack struck a military base close to the Baghdad International Airport, leaving six security forces wounded, Iraq’s military confirmed in a statement on Monday.

According to Iraq’s Security Media Cell, four Katyusha rockets hit a base near the capital’s airport late on Sunday night, wounding six members of the country’s security forces.

Security forces later found a rocket launcher and several rockets in the area, the statement added.

There was no further information available about possible suspects responsible for the incident.

The attack comes amid ongoing anti-government protests in Iraq that have left over 450 people dead and at least 17,600 others injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

The protests in Iraq reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, a call for more jobs, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.

The United Nations, as well as Amnesty International, have called for an end to the bloodshed and urged security forces to show restraint against protestors.

Related Article: Iraq to prosecute over 40 security forces responsible for killing protestors: report

Demonstrators in Iraq are calling for radical change in Iraq’s political system, which they say fails to address their needs, but, rather, serves the interests of a small governing elite.

The developments have forced Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to hand in his resignation. In a special session held last week in Baghdad, the Iraqi Parliament voted to accept Abdul Mahdi’s resignation.