PHOTOS: Peshmerga forces celebrate Eid on the front line

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces celebrated Eid al-Adha on Sunday while on duty at the Khazir front line, sending their congratulations to their family and friends over the phone.

Far away from their families and loved ones, the Kurdish soldiers spent the auspicious day protecting the autonomous Kurdish region alongside their fellow officers.

Khalil Abdulla, one of the Peshmerga, said he had “gladly spent” 80 percent of his holidays on the front line.

“I congratulate my family over the phone while I protect the security and safety of Kurdistan,” Abdulla told Kurdistan 24.