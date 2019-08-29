World Bank praises KRG agenda, expresses readiness to help Kurdistan in financial reforms

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The World Bank is ready to help the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) make important reforms, namely in the financial sector, the organization’s Middle East Director, Saroj Kumar Jha, said on Thursday.

His comment came during a meeting with the Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, in Erbil.

Jha praised the mission statements of the newly-formed KRG cabinet and called it “an excellent agenda,” according to the meeting’s readout released by Prime Minister’s press office.