Masoud Barzani pays tribute to Peshmerga, martyrs on Kurdistan Flag Day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Kurdistan Region leader, and former President of the Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, congratulated the people of Kurdistan on Kurdistan Flag Day and paid tribute to the Peshmerga, who sacrificed their lives for the flag.

In a statement on his official website, Barzani extended his “warmest congratulations to the families of the martyrs, Peshmerga fighters, and all the people of the Kurdistan Region.”

“The Kurdistan flag is a symbol of unity, independence, sacrifice, and nationhood for all the people of Kurdistan,” he added.

The senior Kurdish leader also hoped for continued peace and prosperity for the Kurdistan Region.

“On this prestigious day, I hope for continued peace and unity among all the people of Kurdistan,” Barzani stated. “I also [take this opportunity] to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this beloved flag.”