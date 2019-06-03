Senior Kurdish leaders extend Eid wishes to Muslims in Kurdistan, abroad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Kurdish leaders on Monday extended their best wishes to Muslims in the Kurdistan Region and around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) moon-sighting committee announced the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan at sunset on Monday and the start of the first of the three-day celebration of Eid.

In a greeting to Muslims in Kurdistan and abroad, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani wished all those celebrating a happy Eid.

He hoped the holiday “becomes an occasion to end the suffering and destruction, and the return of safety and tranquility to all humanity.”

Elsewhere, new Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also sent a message to those celebrating the religious holiday.

In a statement published on his official Facebook page, President Barzani expressed his “warm wishes to the families of martyrs, the Peshmerga forces, and all the Muslims in the Kurdistan Region and abroad.”

The president said he hopes the celebrations bring with them more togetherness and coexistence among the components in the autonomous Kurdish region.

Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Chancellor, Masrour Barzani – who is set to become the new KRG Prime Minister – also published a statement on Facebook extending his Eid greetings.

“I hope this occasion brings with it an end to war and the suffering of our people, and the start of peace and freedom,” Chancellor Barzani wrote.

Over the past month, Muslims around the world have abstained from food and drink during daylight hours between dawn to sunset.

Religious holidays like Eid usually attract an influx of tourists to the Kurdistan Region from parts of Iraq and neighboring countries.