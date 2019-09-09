UK wants strong, stable Kurdistan Region: Consul General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom wants the Kurdistan Region to continue to be a strong and stable partner in the Middle East, a British official said on Monday.

James Thornton, the British Consul General in Erbil, made the comments in a meeting with Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). Thornton met with the Kurdish leader to introduce himself as the new Consul General in Erbil.

The British official “expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the political process in the Kurdistan Region and the start of the new government, stressing that his country wishes the Kurdistan Region to be strong and stable,” a statement on the KDP leader’s website read.

Thornton also “wished to develop further relations between Britain and the Kurdistan Region,” it added.