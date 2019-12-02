Iraq protestors set Iranian consulate ablaze for second time

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Protestors in Iraq’s southern Najaf set fire to the Iranian consulate there for the second time on Sunday as nationwide demonstrations continue.

According to local media, quoting security sources in the area, the Iranian consulate in Najaf was set on fire. Security forces have yet to identify who was behind the arson.

No personnel were present inside the building, local sources said.

Demonstrators had previously set fire to the Iranian consulate on Nov. 28.

The protests in Iraq reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, a call for more jobs, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.

Since they began in early October, widespread protests have resulted in the deaths of nearly 400, while some 16,000 have been injured, according to Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights.

The UN, as well as Amnesty International, have called for an end to the bloodshed and urged security forces to show restraint against protestors.

Related Article: UN Security Council to hold special session on recent developments in Iraq

Demonstrators in Iraq are calling for radical change in Iraq’s political system, which they say fails to address their needs, but, rather, serves the interests of a small governing elite.

The developments have forced Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to hand in his resignation. In a special session held on Sunday in Baghdad, the Iraqi Parliament voted to accept Abdul Mahdi’s resignation.