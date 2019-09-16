UK MPs, academics arrive in Erbil to discuss Kurdistan-Britain ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation of United Kingdom parliamentarians and academic researchers met on Monday with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) head of Department of Foreign Relations (DFR), Safeen Dizayee, to strengthen British-Kurdish ties and fortify bilateral relations.

MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who headed the British delegation, spoke to Kurdistan 24 following their meeting with the KRG official.

Russell-Moyle said the UK wants to continue to “support the work of the KRG, the regional government, and make sure that Britain and the Kurdish people are working closely together because we have a great interest in promoting what is one of the few democratic areas in the region.”

“Historically, of course, the Kurds continue to be British allies, and they have been for many years,” he added.

Britain wants to make sure “the Iraqi Constitution is being upheld, that the monies are flowing to Kurdistan, and development is happening,” he added. “We have an interest in making sure that that happens, and that peace is secured.”