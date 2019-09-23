PM Masrour Barzani meets with senior US military officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Monday, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, discussed security developments in Iraq in two separate meetings with senior US military officials.

One meeting, with Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, Chief of the Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq (OSC-I), was held with the US military directly, as the OSC-I is a US entity, based at the US embassy in Baghdad.

Separately, Barzani met with a senior figure in the US-led Coalition against the so-called Islamic State: Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, who commands Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (SOJTF-OIR.)

Minister of Peshmerga, Shorish Ismael, and US Consul-General Steven Fagin, attended the meeting between Barzani and Kreuder.

In that meeting, the Kurdish Prime Minister discussed the most recent security developments in Iraq and the region, including “the extensive military coordination between the US and Kurdistan Region,” a read-out from his office explained.

Barzani thanked the US and the global Coalition for their aid “in the fight against the so-called Islamic State and emphasized the necessity of ongoing support.”