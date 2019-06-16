PHOTOS: Iranian bus carrying 30 passengers burns in Erbil, no casualties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iranian commercial bus carrying 30 passengers burned on Saturday afternoon on a road between Soran and Khalifan in the Kurdistan Region's province of Erbil.

The road, known as Gali Ali Beg, is commonly traveled by tourists, especially in the summer months.

“The autobus was coming from Urmia city in Rojhilat (Iranian Kurdistan) to Erbil, carrying 30 passengers,” Imad Rekani, the head of Soran's Civil Defense team, told Kurdistan 24 late Saturday.

He mentioned that the vehicle became engulfed in flames after sparking “due to a technical problem” at 3:30 p.m. Erbil time. Firefighters from both Soran and Khalifan rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“The incident caused only financial damage. All the passengers have been rescued and are in good health,” Rekani added.