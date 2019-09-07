Kurdistan Racing Team makes ‘remarkable recovery’ to secure podium finish in Belgium

The Kurdish-Spanish driver took over from teammate Dirg Parhofer in the second half of the race. The Kurdistan Racing Team was in sixth place at the time.

Tutumlu, who had never raced at Zolder, carried his team across the finish line after moving up three places.

“I’m delighted to achieve another podium finish on the international scene for Kurdistan Racing Team,” he said in a statement after the race.

“I hope to bring more trophies home for my country.”

Tutumlu’s victory on Friday follows his historic first-place finish at the German racing cup on Aug. 3, 2019.

A few months ago, the International Automobile Federation and the Motor Sport Federation approved a request from Tutumlu and his team for the use of the name Kurdistan Racing Team.

Roald Goethe sponsored the Kurdistan Racing Team under the name ROFGO and Audi Sport.

Between 2011 to 2014, Tutumlu’s team was called the Barzani Racing Team until funding from the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) stopped due to the financial crisis in the Kurdistan Region and the war against the so-called Islamic State.

The Kurdish-Spanish driver has had a bright start with the Kurdistan Racing Team, and he continues to use the BCF logo on his helmet.

Tutumlu was born in the city of Barcelona. His father is a Kurd from a village near Ankara, Turkey, while his mother is a Catalan, born in Barcelona. His interest in racecar driving began at a young age with go-karting until he eventually pursued his dreams of becoming a pro.

He has won numerous championships such as the Formula Catalunya, the Kart Club Valles Championship, and the Campionat de Catalunya among others.