WATCH: PM Barzani joins viral environmental campaign, plants olive tree

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Thursday participated in an environmental campaign encouraging the planting of a tree, accepting a friendly challenge issued by President Nechirvan Barzani two days earlier.

The campaign, known as “Plant a Tree and Make a City Green,” was launched by activists on the Kurdish social media networks, and has caught on with many Kurdish officials, senior political figures, and individuals of all walks of life.

“Kurdistan is our big home. Let’s make it even greater and more beautiful,” Barzani said in a video he posted on his official social media accounts.

“I would like to respond to the challenge from the President of the Kurdistan Region, my brother Nechirvan Barzani, by planting an olive tree — an enduring and fruitful tree.”