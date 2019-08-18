Kurdistan Presidency condemns ISIS attack in Qamishlo, warns of group’s resurgence

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Presidency on Sunday condemned the Islamic State attack on the Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) city of Qamishli earlier in the day.

A suicide bombing killed a member of local security forces and injured two others on Sunday in Qamishli (Qamishlo), located on the Turkish border.

The incident occurred in the morning in front of a secondary school in Qamishlo’s al-Arbouya neighborhood, a part of the city the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) still hold.

The so-called Islamic State later took responsibility for the attack through its propaganda outlet, Amaq.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack carried out by ISIS terrorists in Qamishli, which resulted in casualties and material damage,” a statement on the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency said. “We extend our condolences to the families of the victims.”

Multiple attackers reportedly blew themselves up in a car fitted with explosives near a team of Kurdish internal security forces, local media reported.

One soldier was killed and another injured, along with a traffic police officer. The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital where they are receiving medical care.

The Kurdistan Presidency statement highlighted “the resurgence of the movement of ISIS terrorists and their operations in the region,” noting that it “poses a serious threat” to countries in the Middle East and around the world.

Indeed, despite its military defeat in Iraq and Syria, the terror group continues to carry out insurgency-style attacks, assassinations, and kidnappings across liberated areas and even places it never controlled.