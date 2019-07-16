New KRG delegation to visit Baghdad, meet with senior officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the newly formed Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet will visit Baghdad on Tuesday “with a goodwill message” to address longstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the Constitution of Iraq, the government said in a statement.

It is the first visit of the new KRG cabinet to Baghdad headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Kurdistan 24 has learned that the delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, Minister of Justice, Firsat Ahmed, Interior Minister, Rebar Ahmed, Minister of Peshmerga, Shorish Ismael, Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Sheikh-Janab, and Chief of Staff to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Fawzi Hariri.

The KRG delegates will meet with the Prime Minister of Iraq, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, and President Barham Salih.

The Kurdistan Parliament last Wednesday, by a majority vote, approved the new cabinet which aims to make reforms, improve governance, and deepen ties between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government of Iraq.

Oil revenues, disputed territories, and the federal budget are some of the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

Ties between the two governments have notably improved since the beginning of this year, with the formation of the new federal government headed by Abdul-Mahdi after the governments clashed in the wake of the Kurdistan Region’s September 2017 referendum on independence.

