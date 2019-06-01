Iran-backed militias celebrate 'Quds Day' in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thousands of Iran-backed Shia militia members celebrated "Quds Day" (the day of Jerusalem) in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Friday, walking over and burning American and Israeli flags.

During the ceremony, Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary units, also known as Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) held up Iranian flags and posters of various Iranian religious figures.

The rally, held on Baghdad's Palestine Street, coincided with one in the southern province of Basra. Others took place over the eastern border in Tehran as well as in 950 other cities and towns across Iran, reported the Associated Press.