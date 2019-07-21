Senior Peshmerga commanders support new KRG reform efforts

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Peshmerga commanders on Sunday extended their support to the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and said they look forward to the reform of the autonomous Kurdish region’s security apparatus.

During his inauguration speech on July 10, Prime Minister Barzani underlined the importance of reform in all sectors of the Kurdistan Region, including security and economy.

Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, a commander of the Peshmerga’s 70th Brigade, highlighted the sacrifices the Kurdish forces have made throughout history, which has paved the way for the Kurdistan Region to prosper.

“Peshmerga forces have sacrificed a great deal to get to where we are now, to the point where we gained a strong government,” Mustafa told Kurdistan 24.

“We will honor those who sacrificed their life by supporting the new [KRG] cabinet, especially in terms of positive reform.”