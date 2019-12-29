Kurdistan Islamic Union: We don't regret supporting the referendum

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), the largest Islamic party in the Kurdistan Region, announced that its leadership and members do not regret their support of the region's 2017 independence referendum.

KIU co-founder and secretary-general, Salahaddin Bahaddin, made the comments in a speech delivered at the eighth conference of the party, which began on Saturday in Erbil, with the participation of 900 members.

The independence referendum was followed by a harsh and violent response from Baghdad, which pushed Peshmerga forces from Iraq's disputed areas and led to months of a near-total breakdown in relations between the federal and regional governments. They eventually began to improve, most noticeably after the formation of Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi's administration in late 2018.